Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report $221.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.78 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $857.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.52 million to $862.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $922.99 million, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $936.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYGN. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

MYGN stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. 38,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,933. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

