Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.54 million.

CMLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,446. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

