Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.75. Toro reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toro.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,829.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 2,058.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Toro by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 15.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.95. 4,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,036. Toro has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.