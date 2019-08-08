Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Anika Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anika Therapeutics.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIK. TheStreet upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of ANIK traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.58. 183,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 18.28. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,836.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

