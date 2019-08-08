Zacks: Analysts Set $35.00 Price Target for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TTEC an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 750 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,536 shares in the company, valued at $351,306.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 35,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,067 shares of company stock worth $2,379,993 over the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 513.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TTEC has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $394.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

