Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 55,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,441. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 11.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

