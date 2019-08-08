Zacks: Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 70,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

