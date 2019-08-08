Zacks: Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 3,449,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNKD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 279,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

