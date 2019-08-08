Zacks: Analysts Expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to Post $0.63 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.22. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In related news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.