Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,304. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

