Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post sales of $71.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.66 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $80.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $287.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.33 million to $288.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $364.23 million, with estimates ranging from $355.70 million to $372.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $73.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. Lake Street Capital raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

WPRT stock remained flat at $$2.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 681,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $378.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,725 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

