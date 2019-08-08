Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. Meritor posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of MTOR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 697,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,314. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other Meritor news, Director Rodger L. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 124.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 84.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

