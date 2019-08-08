Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Auxilio Inc. (NASDAQ:CTEK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Auxilio Inc. (NASDAQ:CTEK) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Auxilio’s earnings. Auxilio reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auxilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Auxilio.

Auxilio (NASDAQ:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Shares of Auxilio stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 30,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70. Auxilio has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

