Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $24.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. Asure Software reported sales of $21.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $105.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.31 million to $105.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.60 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $115.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Asure Software by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Asure Software by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

ASUR traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,671. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

