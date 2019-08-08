Zacks: 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also assigned 51job an industry rank of 254 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBS. TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of JOBS stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 264,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,743. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.51. 51job has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $97.08.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.87 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 20.11%.
About 51job
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
