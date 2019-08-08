Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,112,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

NYSE YUM traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $118.31. 658,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,749. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

