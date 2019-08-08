YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,661.25. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,660.00, with a volume of 1,502 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $495.75 million and a P/E ratio of 25.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,668.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.81 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s previous dividend of $9.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 news, insider Nick Miller bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,610 ($21.04) per share, with a total value of £25,760 ($33,660.00). Also, insider Patrick Dardis bought 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) per share, for a total transaction of £382,493.15 ($499,795.05).

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

