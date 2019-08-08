Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,487,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 4,569,127 shares.The stock last traded at $0.53 and had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China.

