XPO Logistics’ (XPO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.41.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $68.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.