Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Issues Earnings Results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,579. The company has a current ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.
