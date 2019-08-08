Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.98. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $2,990,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,118,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,610 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 196.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,545,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,141 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $55,146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,319. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $62.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

