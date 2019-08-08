Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Receives $69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.91. 719,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Pauline Richards sold 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele Allen sold 4,475 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $251,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $891,527. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.