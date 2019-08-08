WorldCoin Price Tops $0.0024 (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One WorldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. WorldCoin has a market cap of $291,826.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WorldCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sojourn (SOJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global . The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.