Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

NYSE:WK traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,924. Workiva has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,147,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,487,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,355. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $23,628,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 1,129.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 209,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 345.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,217,000. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.