WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.30, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

