WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.88, 1,434 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.