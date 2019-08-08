Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €198.80 ($231.16).

Wirecard stock opened at €147.40 ($171.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion and a PE ratio of 47.59. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52-week high of €199.00 ($231.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

