Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 86.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 16,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $2,007,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

