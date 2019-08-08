Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,197 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 32,809 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Fossil Group worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $141,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,786 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,043. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $487.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Martin Frey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

