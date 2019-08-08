Winslow Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Kaiser Aluminum accounts for 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,875,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,225 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of KALU traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.35. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,461. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,375 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

