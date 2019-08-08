Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,083,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 536,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 660.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 355,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,594,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,359,000 after buying an additional 221,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $9,424,000.

WSM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America set a $45.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

