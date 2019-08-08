Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,634,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,500 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 8.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.70% of Williams Companies worth $578,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 786,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after buying an additional 117,942 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 27.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 123.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 767,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $745,000 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

