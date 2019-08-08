Whittier Trust Co. Sells 889 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 175,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 131,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.63. 811,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $343.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.75. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

