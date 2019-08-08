Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $9.46

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.46. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 284,172 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.