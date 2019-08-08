Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $25.04. 1,757,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

