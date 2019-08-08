Weyco Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Weyco Group has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

WEYS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.72. 2,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86. Weyco Group has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $53,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Allison Woss sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $85,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

