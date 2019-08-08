Weyco Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Weyco Group has a payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Allison Woss sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $85,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.