Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Hershey by 27.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hershey by 19.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Hershey by 9.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $96.75 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $652,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,126.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Tillemans purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $259,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,228.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and sold 2,324,317 shares worth $297,771,783. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

