Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 37,738 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 263.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 302,456 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,072,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $505,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.61. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

