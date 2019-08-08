Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 43,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $16.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,192.27. 457,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,205. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $800.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

