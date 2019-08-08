Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,654 Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vedanta by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vedanta by 1,667.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vedanta by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 143,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.28. Vedanta Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

