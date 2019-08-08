Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 98,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,012. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $218.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

