Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 194,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $7,710,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 774,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

