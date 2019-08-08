Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 3,283,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,222. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.