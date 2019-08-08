Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $160,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $472,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $231,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.43. 2,367,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.