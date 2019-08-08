Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $165.44. 62,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,896. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

