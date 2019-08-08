Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $89.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $84.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.78.

Shares of WAB opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.22. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $193,530.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 87,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,627.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.26 per share, for a total transaction of $652,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at $43,620,958.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 721,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,724 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 603,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 79,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $5,492,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,037.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

