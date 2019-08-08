Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.71.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,384,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $475,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,298,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 107,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,272,870 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 482,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.