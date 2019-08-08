Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.61-0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Wendys has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

Get Wendys alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendys to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

In other news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $8,459,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,554,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,824,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 57.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,956,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,954,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,731,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.