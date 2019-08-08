Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. 3,265,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,672. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38.
In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
