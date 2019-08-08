Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. 3,265,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,672. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.